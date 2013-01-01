Founded by Jane Clayton in 1979, we have become leading in designing and installing show home, hotel and private client interiors, with a skilled and dedicated team of 50. Experienced in projects supported by interior designers, soft furnishers, stylists, picture framers & fitters, we pride ourselves on providing a comprehensive expert service.

We continue to grow further and expand our expertise with the launch of our online shop in April 2013 by founder’s son, Bertie Clayton & interior design graduate Emily Coram. We aim to make the task of redecorating much easier and more enjoyable, reassuring you that our vision for all we offer has been to make things simple for you. Chosen from the widest range of designer collections, we bring you an extensive selection of the best, the exclusives, and the most popular in fabrics & wallpapers. We have set ourselves apart; being unique in offering a simple online process to order the highest quality made to measure furnishings in the highest quality designer fabrics. With the ability to customise options along the way, our goal is to always be able to help you find exactly what you are looking for. Customers can expect to find inspiration throughout our site. And with strengths spanning many areas of interiors, Jane Clayton & Company offers extensive knowledge to advise you, from our 'get the look' features to our ‘how to’ advice guides. Alternatively if you are wanting a professional to come in and do it for you, you can arrange for one of our friendly designers to visit and discuss your plans. Our established business development team along with our project managers, are also available to hoteliers and house builders for exploratory meetings to see how we can help on projects.