Elli Popp
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    • High end 'Neo-romantic' pattern designs for exclusive wallpapers, silk-cotton and upholstery fabric as well as fine bone china tableware.We produce all our products with great care in the UK on order to enable a fully customisable service including change of colour, size and details for all our designs.Our fine silks are printed in Italy and are finished in small batches in London.We have collaborated with well known YBA Artists 'Gavin Turk'&'Yinka Shonibare MBE' as well as musician and artists 'Edwyn Collins'. For further information please feel free to visit our website or social media accounts.

    Services
    • Customisable
    • exclusive wallpapers
    • fabrics and bone china products
    Service areas
    • Interior Design Products
    • London
    Address
    25 Portsea Hall, Portsea Place
    W2 2BW London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7957135041 www.ellipopp.com
