Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dhaus
Architects in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • D*Dynamic, Dhaus Dhaus
    D*Dynamic, Dhaus Dhaus
    D*Dynamic, Dhaus Dhaus
    +12
    D*Dynamic

    In 1903 an English mathematician called Henry Ernest Dudeney worked out how to turn a perfect square into a perfect equilateral triangle by dissecting the square in to 4 distinct shapes, these shapes can be rearranged into the triangle. This concept alone is fascinating but and the possibilities are endless when applying the formula to world of architecture and design.

    "A good puzzle should demand the exercise of our best wits and ingenuity, and although a knowledge of mathematics ... and ... of logic are often of great service in the solution of these things, yet it sometimes happens that a kind of natural cunning and sagacity is of considerable value." Henry Ernest Dudeney, Mathematician

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Studio C, 74 Hungerford Road
    N7 9LP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7828825580 www.thedhaus.com

    Reviews

    Yantram Animation Studio Corporation Yantram Animation Studio Corporation
    Excellent Work... Great Dedications. We are architectural design studio,Hope we will work together in future.
    7 months ago
    Edit
      Add SEO element