In 1903 an English mathematician called Henry Ernest Dudeney worked out how to turn a perfect square into a perfect equilateral triangle by dissecting the square in to 4 distinct shapes, these shapes can be rearranged into the triangle. This concept alone is fascinating but and the possibilities are endless when applying the formula to world of architecture and design.

"A good puzzle should demand the exercise of our best wits and ingenuity, and although a knowledge of mathematics ... and ... of logic are often of great service in the solution of these things, yet it sometimes happens that a kind of natural cunning and sagacity is of considerable value." Henry Ernest Dudeney, Mathematician