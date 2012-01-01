GW Architectural Home Designs are a friendly and innovative architectural practice in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Working across the North East, we pride ourselves in designing attractive and practical living spaces for domestic clients in Newcastle and it’s surrounding areas. We concentrate not only on meeting our customers’ living requirements but also adding true value to their homes through extensions, conversions and rebuilds. We understand that everyone has their own idea of the ideal living space. Whether you want to make a bold statement or simply extend your home, our team of designers can help you develop the perfect solution to meet your aspirations. We’re in no doubt whatsoever that we’ll be able to add something special to your home, whilst staying on time and within your budget! You can rest assured that we’ll do our best to make the process of remodelling your home as stress-free as possible. From managing the builders to overseeing the build, we’ll ensure productivity, efficiency and quality from start to finish. We are open about our processes and do our best to make everything easy to understand for our customers.