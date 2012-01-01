Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
GW Architectural
Architects in Newcastle Upon Tyne
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Rudby Hall Hotel, GW Architectural GW Architectural
    Rudby Hall Hotel, GW Architectural GW Architectural
    Rudby Hall Hotel, GW Architectural GW Architectural
    +16
    Rudby Hall Hotel
    Ramside Estates, GW Architectural GW Architectural
    Ramside Estates, GW Architectural GW Architectural
    Ramside Estates
    Cargo Fleet Lane Offices, GW Architectural GW Architectural
    Cargo Fleet Lane Offices, GW Architectural GW Architectural
    Cargo Fleet Lane Offices, GW Architectural GW Architectural
    Cargo Fleet Lane Offices
    Laundry Cottage, High Urpeth, GW Architectural GW Architectural
    Laundry Cottage, High Urpeth, GW Architectural GW Architectural
    Laundry Cottage, High Urpeth, GW Architectural GW Architectural
    Laundry Cottage, High Urpeth
    Middlesbrough Sea Cadets, GW Architectural GW Architectural
    Middlesbrough Sea Cadets, GW Architectural GW Architectural
    Middlesbrough Sea Cadets, GW Architectural GW Architectural
    Middlesbrough Sea Cadets
    YMCA in Bolton , GW Architectural GW Architectural
    YMCA in Bolton , GW Architectural GW Architectural
    YMCA in Bolton
    Show all 7 projects

    GW Architectural Home Designs are a friendly and innovative architectural practice in Newcastle upon Tyne.
    Working across the North East, we pride ourselves in designing attractive and practical living spaces for domestic clients in Newcastle and it’s surrounding areas. We concentrate not only on meeting our customers’ living requirements but also adding true value to their homes through extensions, conversions and rebuilds. We understand that everyone has their own idea of the ideal living space. Whether you want to make a bold statement or simply extend your home, our team of designers can help you develop the perfect solution to meet your aspirations. We’re in no doubt whatsoever that we’ll be able to add something special to your home, whilst staying on time and within your budget! You can rest assured that we’ll do our best to make the process of remodelling your home as stress-free as possible. From managing the builders to overseeing the build, we’ll ensure productivity, efficiency and quality from start to finish. We are open about our processes and do our best to make everything easy to understand for our customers.

    Services
    • architectural design
    • design management
    • 3D Visualisation
    • BIM
    Service areas
    • Newcastle upon Tyne
    • Sunderland
    • North East
    • Durham
    • Northumberland
    • middlesbrough
    Company awards
    RICS Nominee
    Address
    Clavering House, Clavering Place
    NE1 3NG Newcastle Upon Tyne
    United Kingdom
    +44-1912696963 www.gwarchitectural.com
    Legal disclosure

    http://gwarchitectural.com/portfolio/

      Add SEO element