Fate London
Online Shops in London
    set of smoked glass and brass candleholders
    set of smoked glass and brass candleholders
    Gold Couture Clock
    Fort Bottle Opener
    White Hexagon Fort Trivet
    Pendleton SawTooth Ridge Wool Blanket
    Clear sarjaton glasses (pair)
    fate london emerged from an appreciation of timeless style and the satisfaction gained through attention to detail in design.

    Inspired by the work and projects of the creative minds surrounding us, we started to pull our influences together through Pinterest. Soon though,we discovered that this just wasn't enough, and that we wanted to provide to those who share our enthusiasm...and so, the idea for the fate london store was born.

    We have been carefully developing an edited collection of beautiful and distinctive home goods to go into our store. We generally believe in the beauty of simplicity and the aesthetic of great design, whether that be in a pattern or a special feature, so products have been chosen for their quality, design and interest. 

    The concept of fate london is that of a continually developing project, we are always open to new collaborations and insightful people to join forces with, so please feel free to get in touch with any ideas or potential projects you think might be interesting for us to be involved in here: fate@fatelondon.com

    Services
    • online shopping
    • Retail
    • designer goods
    • luxury lifestyle
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    featured in: Wallpaper* Magazine | Time Out London | Dezeen |The Independent | The Telegraph | Selfridges | Another Magazine
    Address
    E1 London
    United Kingdom
    www.fatelondon.com
