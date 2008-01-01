Welcome to Celtic & Co.

Celtic & Co. started life as Hide & Feet. way back in the mid 1970's selling sheepskin boots and assorted leather goods. In 1990, Nick Whitworth (a director of Celtic Sheepskin & Co. Ltd) registered a UK trade mark “UGG (and Device - Celtic Sheepskin & Co. Ltd is not related to Deckers Outdoor Corporation and does not offer UGG® footwear). He subsequently sold his entire interest in the UGG trade mark and name to Ugg Holdings Inc, which is now Deckers Outdoor Corporation. Celtic Sheepskin & Co. Ltd and Mr Whitworth acknowledge that UGG® is a distinctive trade mark of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in the UK and EU.) and eventually re-branded as The Celtic Sheepskin Co. making and selling our own branded Celt Boots. Under the directorship of husband & wife team Nick & Kath Whitworth, Celtic & Co. has steadily expanded, to become one of the largest suppliers of sheepskin footwear and outerwear in the UK. In Spring 2013, the brand name was changed to reflect the diversity of the products offered.

The Celtic & Co. collection now includes sheepskin boots and sheepskin slippers, ladies outerwear, natural fibre clothing and knitwear, soft furnishings, gifts and accessories. The range offers well-made, quality products at reasonable prices. As the business has grown, Celtic has expanded into a new, bespoke factory, adding more staff in production and order processing. Our wide range of products is available by mail order catalogue and we have been trading on-line for over a decade now. We are delighted to welcome customers from around the globe and take pride in the high quality of our goods, confidently offering a "no questions asked" money back guarantee to anyone not fully satisfied with their purchase. Celtic & Co. has always worked hard to minimise its impact on the environment, actively designing and manufacturing many of its products within the UK, and choosing natural, sustainable and organic fibres over toxic, synthetic and non-biodegradable materials. We promote recycling throughout the business, use fully recycled packaging and offer a carbon neutral delivery service. In 2008 Celtic was awarded an On Line Green Award (OLGA) in recognition of its commitment to promoting socially responsible online trading. You can read more about our ethics here. If you are visiting the South West of England, please come and visit us at our factory shop, and if you have any comments or suggestions to make, then we’d love to hear from you.