bococo is a socially and culturally inspired brand that reinterprets traditional crafts into contemporary design. We believe in unique, hand made quality products with a story and a soul. Patterns are based on simplistic beauty with a focus on minimalist, linear and natural elements. We love working with colors inspired by nature and vivid highlights such as blue and yellow : a direct reflection of Philippine landscapes.
