bococo
Designers in Uk
    bococo is a socially and culturally inspired brand that reinterprets traditional crafts into contemporary design. We believe in unique, hand made quality products with a story and a soul. Patterns are based on simplistic beauty with a focus on minimalist, linear and natural elements. We love working with colors inspired by nature and vivid highlights such as blue and yellow : a direct reflection of Philippine landscapes.

    Services
    home textiles and accessories
    Service areas
    EU, USA, and Asia
    Address
    W111NY Uk
    United Kingdom
    www.bococo.co.uk
