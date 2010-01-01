Martin Hulbert has 25 years' design experience. His degree in Spatial Design was followed by a wide variety of design projects, from prestige residential work, to cruise ships, to hotels. He is the award-winning designer of The Grove hotel and in 2010 he completed Coworth Park hotel for the Dorchester Collection. He has designed imaginative new hotel spas for both Coworth Park and the Dorchester, plus another spa as part of his complete redesign of Barnsley House hotel. In 2011, Martin received from House & Garden magazine the Pineapple Achievement award for outstanding contribution to hotel design. More recently, the same magazine named him as one of their Top 100 Interior Designers.

Martin Hulbert Design was formed in 2010. Based in London, we are a small but dedicated and enthusiastic team who enjoy working together. Although we thrive on hard work and are highly professional, we believe it is this enjoyment that helps to explain the originality and wit of our design ideas.

Projects may be big or small. Martin retains a close relationship with past clients. Recent projects completed by the team include Chewton Glen hotel's Treehouse Suites, winner of the International Interior Design award in 2012; Spring Cottage and the dining room at Cliveden; and in Monaco both a restaurant for Nobu and new bedrooms for the Colombus hotel. Also we have been continuing to create schemes for residential properties in the UK and abroad. Among exciting new projects are a boutique hotel in Cartagena, Colombia and a restaurant in Moscow.

We appreciate clients who are a little like ourselves: open-minded and wanting something special. Designs may be contemporary or traditional or a mix of the two.

The approach we always adopt is to listen first to what clients like or may be looking for. The next step is to consider the project’s location, character and history. We do not do off-the-shelf design. The proposals we put forward are individual ones and are based on a coherent understanding of what we have gained through this process. In addition, the designs have to be functional, practical, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly.

If the client is happy with our outline proposal, we then produce more detailed designs and costings. We have a strong track record of delivering successful projects within approved budgets.

From long experience, we do not believe in supplying large volumes of drawings and paperwork. We are set up to issue extremely technical computer drawings and will do so when necessary, but mostly we prefer to provide the client with sketches and samples. This saves time and reduces costs. In addition, we have regular face-to-face meetings with the client and with the architect and contractors to discuss progress and identify issues.

We strive to produce financially viable design solutions that are original and authentic. We like to design and commission items specifically for each project, making them unique. We combine these with other items sourced from many different locations. We pay considerable attention to detail, whether it is on something as big as a circular staircase or as small as a set of teaspoons.