DAVID GILL is a pioneering gallerist of 20th Century and contemporary design. He produced some of the first furniture collections from Zaha Hadid to Mattia Bonetti and was one of the first people to show the work of artist Grayson Perry. David Gill broke new ground in championing the work of designers who have become world famous, from Marc Newson to Tom Dixon and Ron Arad. His latest gallery in St James's demonstrates the significant role he has played in changing the status and perception of contemporary design internationally.