Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
David Gill Gallery
Artists & Artisans in Sw1y 6qp
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • DAVID GILL is a pioneering gallerist of 20th Century and contemporary design. He produced some of the first furniture collections from Zaha Hadid to Mattia Bonetti and was one of the first people to show the work of artist Grayson Perry. David Gill broke new ground in championing the work of designers who have become world famous, from Marc Newson to Tom Dixon and Ron Arad. His latest gallery in St James's demonstrates the significant role he has played in changing the status and perception of contemporary design internationally.

    Service areas
    SW1Y 6QP
    Address
    2-4 King Street
    London Sw1y 6qp
    United Kingdom
    +44-2031956600 www.davidgillgalleries.com
      Add SEO element