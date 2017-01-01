Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
bojje ltd
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Ip14 5pq
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Fruit Bowl, bojje ltd bojje ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Fruit Bowl, bojje ltd bojje ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Fruit Bowl
    Wild Flower Utensils, bojje ltd bojje ltd KitchenKitchen utensils
    Wild Flower Utensils, bojje ltd bojje ltd KitchenKitchen utensils
    Wild Flower Utensils, bojje ltd bojje ltd KitchenKitchen utensils
    +4
    Wild Flower Utensils

    bojje designs and manufactures very unique kitchenware and tableware. All are designed by us and manufactured by us. We produce exquisite kitchen utensils, chopping boards, platters, plates, bowls, knife blocks, fruit bowls and condiment sets etc. 

    Services
    • We also produce bespoke wares for restaurants
    • bars and large retailers.
    Service areas
    • Wetheringsett,Suffolk,UK
    • Worldwide.
    • Retail
    • IP14 5PQ
    Address
    Unit 4, Cedars Courtyard, Cedars Hill,
    Wetheringsett, Suffolk, UK Ip14 5pq
    United Kingdom
    +44-1449798321 www.bojje.com
      Add SEO element