PH Partnership Architects
Architects in Durham
    Disability Adaptation

    We are an enthusiastic and motivated team which aims to achieve the impossible and have great fun at the same time. Small projects are as important as the major commissions and our creativity is always seasoned with a good measure of pragmatism. Buildability is essential with cost control and build quality critical to our work. We apply new technologies where these are justified and make economic sense. We do not use sustainability as a fashion statement but see it as an intrinsic part of the design process.

    At PHP Architects we are great believers in the principle of inclusive design. We love to build and watch everybody use the buildings we have designed. We understand that the environment disables people and we strive to make a positive contribution to the spaces around us

    Services
    Architects; Project Managers; Access Consultants; Interior Designers
    Service areas
    Durham and & all across the UK
    Company awards
    Construction Excellence NE 2013; LABC Best Educational Development; RICS awards Shortlist; Outstanding Award- County Durham Environmental Awards
    Address
    10 Lumley Court
    DH2 1 AN Durham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1914109838 www.phparchitects.co.uk
