Sammy&#39;s Home Interiors Ltd
Cabinets & Cabinetry in London
    • We offer the best quality kitchens and fitted wardrobes at very competitive price and provide the best customer service to meet their needs of ever changing demands and necessities.

    Services
    • Fully fitted wardrobes
    • sliding wardrobes
    • Italian and German kitchens
    • storage ottoman beds
    • office and reception desks
    • chest of drawers
    • TV cabinets and many more.
    Service areas
    • Middlesex
    • Essex
    • Berkshire
    • Buckinghamshire and Midlands
    • London
    Address
    Sl38gx London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7826517428
