We offer the best quality kitchens and fitted wardrobes at very competitive price and provide the best customer service to meet their needs of ever changing demands and necessities.
- Services
- Fully fitted wardrobes
- sliding wardrobes
- Italian and German kitchens
- storage ottoman beds
- office and reception desks
- chest of drawers
- TV cabinets and many more.
- Service areas
- Middlesex
- Essex
- Berkshire
- Buckinghamshire and Midlands
- London
- Address
-
Sl38gx London
United Kingdom
+44-7826517428