Emmeline Simpson
Artists & Artisans in Bristol
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Cushions, Emmeline Simpson Emmeline Simpson Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Cushions
    Placemats, Emmeline Simpson Emmeline Simpson Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Placemats
    Fine Bone China, Emmeline Simpson Emmeline Simpson KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    Fine Bone China

    I design unique products inspired by cityscapes. In my home town of Bristol I offer a range of products inspired by the city - for example, the 'Clifton Balloons' tea towel which features the iconic Clifton suspension bridge. A range of products are available for the home; Coasters, placemats, fridge magnets, mugs, teapots as well as stationery products .

    I hope that these unique products will be enjoyed by those who live in and love the cities I feature as well as those who are passing through, and will bring back happy memories to those who have moved on.

    I have recently expanded into developing a range of London, Bath, Cheltenham and Oxford designs which are also available as prints, greetings cards, coasters, mugs and tea towels.

    Services
    Products and Gifts
    Service areas
    Bristol
    Address
    12
    BS48 4LS Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-7980658128 www.emmelinesimpson.co.uk
