I design unique products inspired by cityscapes. In my home town of Bristol I offer a range of products inspired by the city - for example, the 'Clifton Balloons' tea towel which features the iconic Clifton suspension bridge. A range of products are available for the home; Coasters, placemats, fridge magnets, mugs, teapots as well as stationery products .

I hope that these unique products will be enjoyed by those who live in and love the cities I feature as well as those who are passing through, and will bring back happy memories to those who have moved on.

I have recently expanded into developing a range of London, Bath, Cheltenham and Oxford designs which are also available as prints, greetings cards, coasters, mugs and tea towels.