CARNABY LAUNCHES THE CHRISTMAS INSTALLATION WITH A TRIBUTE TO FASHION

AND MUSIC HEADLINED BY THE FOX PROBLEM Carnaby is world famous for its Christmas decorations. They are fun, they are fearless, they are unique. The installations went live on Thursday 13 November and set the scene for a rocking festive period. The launch took place on Thursday 13 November and kicked off at 5pm with the area’s biggest shopping party to date, with over 150 shops, bars and restaurants taking part. Headlining the Carnaby Street DJ stage and launching Christmas were Gemma Cairney, Georgie Okell and Georgia LA who make up The Fox Problem. Becky Tong, daughter of DJ legend Pete Tong, Leah Weller and Jodie Harsh all DJ’ed. With a nod to the area’s music and fashion heritage, this year’s installation consists of 8 bright red and white oversized sets of headphones and sunglasses that will create a striking image during the day as well as illuminated at night. The 4 meter long 3D headphones and sunglasses will be suspended along Carnaby Street and the earpieces dressed in white fun fur and large-scale jewels. The sunglasses styles include Wayfarer, Aviator, Retro and Jackie O. Snowflakes will fill the air in a zig zag formation throughout Carnaby Street Carnaby is London’s most exciting destination for shopping and leisure with a unique mix of global fashion brands, independent stores, boutiques and new concept restaurants. No other area in London can boast such a distinctive heritage for fashion, music and youth culture. Carnaby is against the grain, it is original and exciting.Shoppers are invited to post their photos of the installation with #Carnaby and #Christmas for a chance to win a huge £1000 to spend in Carnaby. Clare Harris, Head of Marketing and Communications at Shaftesbury says “Carnaby’s Christmas installations will bring fun to the West End with the shopping night being a highlight in the calendar. The decorations promise to be as innovative, creative and they encapsulate the character of Carnaby. They will join our collection of new and exciting fashion brands and restaurants. Come and enjoy the party”.