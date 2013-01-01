ArchitectureLIVE is a RIBA Chartered architect practice based in Haslemere, Surrey. Founded by award-winning Haslemere architects Irene Konschill and Jonathan Gratton, we offer a full range of architectural services across Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire.

Our starting point is always a thorough understanding of your residential or commercial project brief. With our professional and bespoke service, we deliver innovative, exciting and cost-effective designs bringing unrivalled value and enjoyment to our clients across the South East of England.