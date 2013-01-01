Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ArchitectureLIVE
Architects in Haslemere
Overview 16Projects (16) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Extension to 1960s Detached Home, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE Detached home
    Extension to 1960s Detached Home, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE Detached home Bricks Grey
    Extension to 1960s Detached Home, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE Balcony Bricks
    +11
    Extension to 1960s Detached Home
    1960s Bungalow Converted to an Upside-down House, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE
    1960s Bungalow Converted to an Upside-down House, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE Detached home White
    1960s Bungalow Converted to an Upside-down House, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE Detached home White
    +10
    1960s Bungalow Converted to an Upside-down House
    Listed Country House, Chiddingfold, Surrey, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE
    Listed Country House, Chiddingfold, Surrey, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE Country style houses
    Listed Country House, Chiddingfold, Surrey, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE Country house Sandstone
    +11
    Listed Country House, Chiddingfold, Surrey
    Extensions & Reconfiguration for a 1920s Country Home, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE
    Extensions & Reconfiguration for a 1920s Country Home, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE
    Extensions & Reconfiguration for a 1920s Country Home, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE
    +3
    Extensions & Reconfiguration for a 1920s Country Home
    New Build Retirement Property , ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE
    New Build Retirement Property , ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE
    New Build Retirement Property
    New Build Family Home in Surrey, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE
    New Build Family Home in Surrey, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE
    New Build Family Home in Surrey, ArchitectureLIVE ArchitectureLIVE
    +2
    New Build Family Home in Surrey
    Show all 16 projects

    ArchitectureLIVE is a RIBA Chartered architect practice based in Haslemere, Surrey. Founded by award-winning Haslemere architects Irene Konschill and Jonathan Gratton, we offer a full range of architectural services across Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire.

    Our starting point is always a thorough understanding of your residential or commercial project brief. With our professional and bespoke service, we deliver innovative, exciting and cost-effective designs bringing unrivalled value and enjoyment to our clients across the South East of England.

    Services
    Full architectural services
    Service areas
    Surrey, Sussex, and Hampshire and beyond
    Address
    Tall Trees, The Cylinders, Fernhurst
    GU27 3EL Haslemere
    United Kingdom
    +44-1428652018 www.architecturelive.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sonja Smithers Sonja Smithers
    Architecture Live planned and designed the complete extension and renovation of our 1960's house in West Sussex. At every stage they listened to our needs and requirements as a family and took those on board - while always adding new ideas and the flair to lift our project out of the ordinary. Their advice on energy efficiency and no-nonsense approach to eco initiatives was also refreshing and extremely valuable. Three years on we still absolutely love living in our house - which is both perfectly functional and extremely beautiful. We have an on-going relationship with the team as we are still completely further phases of our project, and find that their ideas and energy continue to impress. Highly recommend.
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: May 2013
    Edit
    mat.bolton
    Both Jonathan and Irene from ArchitectureLIVE drew up our designs for our double extension and interior redesign project. Sought and gained planning permission. Our property is a 1930s cottage in the South Downs which Jonathan and Irene took our requirements and came up with several options of how to sympathetically extend. It was designed in keeping with the South Downs area, ensuring both aesthetically pleasing and likely to be accepted by both county and our local parish councils. We just loved the final designs. They came up with wonderful, practical ideas that we hadn't even thought about. Would highly recommend.
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: December 2013
    Edit
    Lisa Bodill
    Excellent knowledge very supportive
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element