Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
KDesign—KDevelopments
Designers in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • £1.25mm Family 4 storey home - London , KDesign - KDevelopments KDesign - KDevelopments Modern houses
    £1.25mm Family 4 storey home - London , KDesign - KDevelopments KDesign - KDevelopments Modern houses
    £1.25mm Family 4 storey home - London , KDesign - KDevelopments KDesign - KDevelopments Modern houses
    +10
    £1.25mm Family 4 storey home - London
    Developer flats x2 - Loughton Essex, KDesign - KDevelopments KDesign - KDevelopments
    Developer flats x2 - Loughton Essex, KDesign - KDevelopments KDesign - KDevelopments
    Developer flats x2 - Loughton Essex, KDesign - KDevelopments KDesign - KDevelopments
    +2
    Developer flats x2 - Loughton Essex

    KDevelopments & KDesign is run personally by Kerry Dagher who is predominately a residential project manager serving London and International private clients and developers with all property design and renovation works.

    Kerry prides herself on the finer details, her capabilities to save money and provides the dedication towards every project to ensure no corners are cut  and the best level of desired finish is achieved.  She has a one on one meeting with all her clients and her team all know her for the straight talking approach she delivers.  Kerry Dagher takes the hassle away from home renovations and gives the focus to projects that developers do not generally have the time to do.

    Kerry Dagher has offered services to private home owners who have wanted direction on dressing their property ready for the sale market.  This is an area to which most neglect, but with a little time it can achieve so much, including the right target audience and most importantly best price.

    Services
    Project Management / Design / Dressing Property / Project Buyer
    Service areas
    London & International
    Address
    Se172nz London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7931146219
      Add SEO element