KDevelopments & KDesign is run personally by Kerry Dagher who is predominately a residential project manager serving London and International private clients and developers with all property design and renovation works.

Kerry prides herself on the finer details, her capabilities to save money and provides the dedication towards every project to ensure no corners are cut and the best level of desired finish is achieved. She has a one on one meeting with all her clients and her team all know her for the straight talking approach she delivers. Kerry Dagher takes the hassle away from home renovations and gives the focus to projects that developers do not generally have the time to do.

Kerry Dagher has offered services to private home owners who have wanted direction on dressing their property ready for the sale market. This is an area to which most neglect, but with a little time it can achieve so much, including the right target audience and most importantly best price.