Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Fife Architects
Architects in St Monans
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • A Shell of a Former School House Renovation, Fife Architects Fife Architects
    A Shell of a Former School House Renovation, Fife Architects Fife Architects
    A Shell of a Former School House Renovation, Fife Architects Fife Architects
    +10
    A Shell of a Former School House Renovation
    Mill Conversion, Fife Architects Fife Architects Modern houses
    Mill Conversion, Fife Architects Fife Architects Modern living room
    Mill Conversion, Fife Architects Fife Architects Modern houses
    +2
    Mill Conversion
    Farmhouse Renovation, Fife Architects Fife Architects Country style living room
    Farmhouse Renovation, Fife Architects Fife Architects Country style living room
    Farmhouse Renovation, Fife Architects Fife Architects Country style living room
    +2
    Farmhouse Renovation
    House by the Woods, St Andrews, Fife Architects Fife Architects Country style kitchen
    House by the Woods, St Andrews, Fife Architects Fife Architects Country style kitchen
    House by the Woods, St Andrews, Fife Architects Fife Architects Country style kitchen
    +11
    House by the Woods, St Andrews
    Westbourne Cottage, Kilrenny, Fife Architects Fife Architects Country style kitchen
    Westbourne Cottage, Kilrenny, Fife Architects Fife Architects Country style kitchen
    Westbourne Cottage, Kilrenny, Fife Architects Fife Architects Country style kitchen
    +12
    Westbourne Cottage, Kilrenny

    We are a rural chartered architects practice located in coastal Fife and are proud to present an efficient and reliable architectural service. Our open minded attitude and excellent graphic communication skills allow us to deliver a high quality, bespoke design service suited only to our individual clients.  Our low key approach makes us flexible and easy to work with.  We love working with clients who value good design and appreciate that well considered design has an immediate affect on our every day well being and comfort.

    Services
    Full architectural & design services
    Service areas
    Fife Uk, Scotland, and St Monans
    Company awards
    • RIAS Shortlist 2014
    • Herald Property Awards Finalist 2015
    • Dia Awards 2016, 2017 & 2018
    • Archicad Award 2017
    Address
    Unit 3, 15 Station Road
    KY102BL St Monans
    United Kingdom
    +44-1333730001 fifearchitects.com

    Reviews

    Graham T
    We chose Fife Architects as we wanted a local company that was able to work closely with us in replacing an old extension with a new one that was modern and wider and let in more light yet blended well with an old house . Fermin produced some excellent designs with the finished result drawing many compliments from passers by. Fermin was on hand and very responsive throughout, a key requirement when making changes to an old house with many unknowns and no prior construction records. We are very pleased with the work and happy to recommend Fife Architects should it be for changes to an existing house or the design of a new one.
    8 months ago
    Fraser Marshall
    When we were looking for an architect to work with on a complete refurbishment of our new home we got in touch with Fermin because of a very clever redesign he'd done on another house we were already familiar with. Working with Fermin was a pleasure from start to finish. He was friendly, very professional and very creative. While we didn't take forward all of his ideas he came up with an incredible design that included ideas we would never have thought of. Our home is in a conservation village and Fermin is also very familiar with what you can and can't do in those circumstances if that's something you need to consider. So! If you're looking for an architect who is far from run of the mill we'd heartily recommend Fife Architects.
    8 months ago
    Mark Rogerson
    Fermin’s design ideas for our kitchen were really helpful. We had no idea where to start and he showed us all sorts of possibilities we would never have thought of. Much appreciated.
    8 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element