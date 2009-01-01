Your browser is out-of-date.

Blue Dot Pottery Ltd
Online Shops in London
    Perfect Christmas Gift, Blue Dot Pottery Ltd
    Perfect Christmas Gift

    Blue Dot Pottery is the only London based supplier of the Artistic Ceramics Polish stoneware. Eestablished in 2009 by Adrian Pawlus who was previously employed in the same manufactory for six years.

    As a young and dynamic company, we look to constantly expand our collection by fresh and unique designs. Next to traditional cobalt blue patterns, we have just introduced beautiful greens and reds and yellows.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    65 Essex Road
    N1 2SF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077042800 www.bluedotpottery.co.uk
