Blue Dot Pottery is the only London based supplier of the Artistic Ceramics Polish stoneware. Eestablished in 2009 by Adrian Pawlus who was previously employed in the same manufactory for six years.
As a young and dynamic company, we look to constantly expand our collection by fresh and unique designs. Next to traditional cobalt blue patterns, we have just introduced beautiful greens and reds and yellows.
- Service areas
- London
- Address
65 Essex Road
N1 2SF London
United Kingdom
+44-2077042800 www.bluedotpottery.co.uk