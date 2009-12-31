Your browser is out-of-date.

BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP
Architects in Copenhagen
Reviews (7)
    EXPO 2010 DANISH PAVILION, BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP Modern bars & clubs
    EXPO 2010 DANISH PAVILION, BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP Modern bars & clubs
    EXPO 2010 DANISH PAVILION, BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP Modern bars & clubs
    EXPO 2010 DANISH PAVILION
    VM HOUSES, BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP Modern houses
    VM HOUSES, BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP Modern houses
    VM HOUSES, BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP Modern houses
    VM HOUSES
    DANISH NATIONAL MARITIME MUSEUM, BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP Modern bars & clubs
    DANISH NATIONAL MARITIME MUSEUM, BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP Modern bars & clubs
    DANISH NATIONAL MARITIME MUSEUM, BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP BIG-BJARKE INGELS GROUP Modern bars & clubs
    DANISH NATIONAL MARITIME MUSEUM

    BIG is a Copenhagen and New York based group of architects, designers, builders and thinkers operating within the fields of architecture, urbanism, research and development. The office is currently involved in a large number of projects throughout Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. BIG’s architecture emerges out of a careful analysis of how contemporary life constantly evolves and changes. Not least due to the influence from multicultural exchange, global economical flows and communication technologies that all together require new ways of architectural and urban organization. We believe that in order to deal with today’s challenges, architecture can profitably move into a field that has been largely unexplored. A pragmatic utopian architecture that steers clear of the petrifying pragmatism of boring boxes and the naïve utopian ideas of digital formalism. Like a form of programmatic alchemy we create architecture by mixing conventional ingredients such as living, leisure, working, parking and shopping. By hitting the fertile overlap between pragmatic and utopia, we architects once again find the freedom to change the surface of our planet, to better fit contemporary life forms.

    Services
    Architecture; Design; Urbanism; Research; Development
    Service areas
    Across the world
    Company awards
    Architizer Firm of the Year Award 2014
    Address
    Kløverbladsgade 56
    2500 Valby Copenhagen
    Denmark
    +45-72217227 big.dk

    Reviews

    Oliver Beier Costa
    Champions League of Architecture!
    11 months ago
    Alexander Happ
    Visionary projects consequently thought out and sophisticated
    over 4 years ago
    Elias Sad
    Beautiful workplace
    over 2 years ago
