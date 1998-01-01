Handmade architectural ceramics for fountains, floors, walls and fireplaces, interior and exterior.

We design and manufacture bespoke ceramic works of art for decorators, architects and private clients.

Our ceramic tiles, ceramic wall art, wall murals, mosaic tables, ceramic house signs and garden art are made from the highest quality earthenware. Each one of our artworks is completely handmade and hand painted making each piece truly unique.

G.Vega Ceramica is a team of 3 talented international designers (Spanish, Swiss and Scottish) working together since 1998 and based in Marbella, Spain with a truly international clientele.

Creating beautiful things is our passion.