Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Gvega Ceramica
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Marbella
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (15)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • MOROCCAN WALL ART - TURQUOISE - SQUARE, Gvega Ceramica Gvega Ceramica HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    MOROCCAN WALL ART - TURQUOISE - SQUARE, Gvega Ceramica Gvega Ceramica HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    MOROCCAN WALL ART - TURQUOISE - SQUARE, Gvega Ceramica Gvega Ceramica HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +2
    MOROCCAN WALL ART - TURQUOISE - SQUARE
    Mandala wall art - turquoise - square, Gvega Ceramica Gvega Ceramica HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Mandala wall art - turquoise - square, Gvega Ceramica Gvega Ceramica HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Mandala wall art - turquoise - square, Gvega Ceramica Gvega Ceramica HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +2
    Mandala wall art - turquoise - square
    Ceramic Wall Art Tiles based on Suzani Fabrics from Uzbekistan, Gvega Ceramica Gvega Ceramica Walls & flooringTiles Ceramic Turquoise
    Ceramic Wall Art Tiles based on Suzani Fabrics from Uzbekistan, Gvega Ceramica Gvega Ceramica HouseholdAccessories & decoration Ceramic Turquoise
    Ceramic Wall Art Tiles based on Suzani Fabrics from Uzbekistan, Gvega Ceramica Gvega Ceramica Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration Ceramic White
    +8
    Ceramic Wall Art Tiles based on Suzani Fabrics from Uzbekistan

    Handmade architectural ceramics for fountains, floors, walls and fireplaces, interior and exterior. 

    We design and manufacture bespoke ceramic works of art for decorators, architects and private clients.

    Our ceramic tiles, ceramic wall art, wall murals, mosaic tables, ceramic house signs and garden art are made from the highest quality earthenware.  Each one of our artworks is completely handmade and hand painted making each piece truly unique.  

    G.Vega Ceramica is a team of 3 talented international designers (Spanish, Swiss and Scottish) working together since 1998 and based in Marbella, Spain with a truly international clientele. 

    Creating beautiful things is our passion.

    Services
    Design and manufacture of bespoke architectural ceramics.
    Service areas
    We ship Worldwide
    Address
    El Potril Nº 3, San Pedro de Alcantara
    29670 Marbella
    Spain
    +34-952816848 www.gvega.com

    Reviews

    Sana Catering Marbella
    Friendly efficient service and the most beautiful, unique items. I have tiles in my kitchen G Vega, coffee tables and hanging art also. I will never get bored at looking at the vibrant colours. I feel privileged to be part of the G Vega movement!
    4 months ago
    Gabrielle Lenarduzzi
    Our tiles arrived all the way to Australia very carefully packed and totally intact despite the fragility of some of the designs. This business went out of its way to make this an easy process for us which is extremely rare in this current world. The tiles look great on their website but the product is actually more beautiful in person and the quality and care taken is very evident. We would highly recommend this company to anyone considering their beautiful tiles. When institu we will add photos. Sending gratitude to you G Vega.
    4 months ago
    Deborah Cowdery
    I had been searching for just the right piece(s) to put on the wall in my outdoor patio and came across Gvega on Etsy. A little hesitant to order from someplace so far away but I could not get the beautiful wall tiles out of my head. So glad I did! Communication was good and delivery time was as promised (very speedy, too). I love the tiles. They came with hardware and instruction.
    9 months ago
    Show all 15 reviews
      Add SEO element