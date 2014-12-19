Established in 2005 by Parisian entrepreneurs and art devotees Loic Le Gaillard and Julien Lombrail, Carpenters Workshop Gallery is known for its discovery of bold and iconic design-art. Like many of the artists it fosters, the gallery takes a young, fresh and dynamic approach, primarily following its own aesthetic. They exhibit unique and limited edition works both by emerging and established artists, and designers.

The Gallery began life in a former carpenter’s workshop, an old industrial space amid Chelsea Gas Works. In 2008 the Carpenters Workshop opened a second gallery in Mayfair, bringing a cutting-edge aesthetic and youthful dynamism to historic Albemarle Street. In September 2011, the partners of Carpenters Workshop Gallery, inaugurated a new gallery in Paris located in the historically stimulating neighbourhood of the 4th arrondissement, on the border between the Marais and the Beaubourg Plateau.

Always following the instinct of its founders without compromise, the Gallery’s exhibitions attracted much acclaim and quickly amassed a reputation for presenting works of deep contemporary significance. As the number of artists grew, so did the diversity of their backgrounds and practices. With a light touch, Carpenters Workshop Gallery brought a refreshing playfulness to the debate between art and design. The works exhibited often reflect a sense of humor crucial to the Carpenters Workshop Gallery identity.

Carpenters Workshop Gallery is committed to making ambitious ideas work, through its daring and integrity it has cultivated strong relationships with the artists it works with. Carpenters Workshop Gallery presents the work of established artists including:

Atelier Van Lieshout - Maarten Baas - Sebastian Brajkovic - Andrea Branzi - Wendell Castle - Demakersvan - Ingrid Donat - Vincent Dubourg - Lonneke Gordijn and Ralph Nauta - Johanna Grawunder - Mathieu Lehanneur - Frederik Molenschot - Nendo - Marc Quinn - Random International - Pablo Reinoso - Robert Stadler - Studio Job - Charles Trevelyan