Absolute Project Management
Restoration & Renovation in London
Reviews (3)
    3 Bed Flat Renovation in Islington, London
    Railway Cottage Extension in Ealing, London
    2 Bedroom Masionette in Georgian Terrace in Islington, London
    5 Bed Semi-detached Victorian Villa in Islington, London
    3 Bed Terraced House in Islington, London
    6 Bed Semi-detached Period House in Camden, London
    Working in central and North London, we facilitate the efficient execution and delivery of property renovation and refurbishment projects.
    Our role is to minimise the time and effort our clients, as home-owners, spend on managing work carried out on their properties.

    We also provide Home Staging to help maximise your market potential.

    Services
    Project Management and Home Staging
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    1-5 Offord Street
    N1 1DH London
    United Kingdom
    www.absoluteprojectmanagement.com

    Reviews

    Smartbuild Engineering Ltd
    As Structural Engineers, we've enjoyed the few jobs we've done with Absolute. They are friendly and fair to deal with and the projects we've been a part of appeared to have professional and competent contractors on site.
    3 months ago
    Jasmine Synnott
    Six years we used Absolute Property for a big refurb on our home in Camden and we deeply regret it. On their recommendation (and introduction) we used a a building company that did such a negligent job that we are having to dig out the entire basement of our home. When we noticed the water damage (due to the builders penetrating the waterproofing while attaching skirting boards AND faulty plumbing installed by the same builders) the sentiment of their response was: 'surely not, and even if it is they are the builders and we are were only the project managers, so not responsible'. Nothing they did for us has aged well... the blinds they installed are falling down (poorly made), appliances they selected for us have broken, the shower the chose for our bathroom is badly designed/made and overall the design choices they suggested have not aged well. My advice is to look elsewhere for a project manager/ design team.
    8 months ago
    Ravenswood Media
    We have worked with Absolute for the past year. Cat, Liz and the whole team are a pleasure to work with. Professional, organised and experts in their field, we are looking forward to working with them more in the future. Thanks!
    over 4 years ago
