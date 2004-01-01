Annette is qualified as both an architect (RIBA) and interior architect (Dipl. Ing.). Offering a full range of architectural services from concept design through planning and on to managing the construction process, she also offers interior, furniture and garden design.

With considerable experience of residential and commercial commissions in the UK, Germany and the USA, Annette established her own practice in 2004. She has since built a strong network of professional consultants and contractors to ensure projects run smoothly and are delivered on time and to budget.

As a RIBA chartered architect with a chartered practice, Annette is happy to base fees on a percentage of the construction cost or can work to an hourly rate or for a fixed fee. She will discuss the benefits of each with you.

We invite you to explore her most recent projects.