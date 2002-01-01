James Morris and Robert Steedman formed a creative partnership in 1952 with the design of the Tomlinson residence, Cramond, Edinburgh. The practice, Morris and Steedman, later formed in 1958 is well known for its award winning, innovative buildings and landscape throughout Scotland. Starting with a series of iconic modern houses, Morris and Steedman completed a wide range of building types and sensitive landscape design for corporate, public and private clients over a 50 year period prior to rebranding as morris and steedman associates under new directors in 2002. Robert Steedman remains as a consultant to the practice now managed by Raymond Muszynski and Philip Flockhart .

A wide range of design experience is available with particular expertise offered in the conservation, conversion and extension of historic structures, and the design of new buildings in sensitive settings. The portfolio of bespoke residential work is probably unrivalled within Scotland.