Nilare
Eco-design in London
    Our Beautiful Elephant Sculptures
    Our Beautiful Elephant Sculptures
    +4
    Woodcarving Sculptures
    +3
    Wall Decor
    +4
    Storage Boxes
    +11
    Accessoiries

    NILARE is a lifestyle brand that exhibits a unique range of stylish and contemporary handcrafted accessories and gifts, whilst showcasing African artistry to the world. 
    We create elegant, ethically traded, high quality products that capture Africa’s fusion of cultures and styles whilst telling stories. NILARE is perfect for design lovers who want to have exquisite pieces to create or reflect their own personal style statement.

    For more information: click here

    Services
    Home Accessories
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    N5 London
    United Kingdom
    www.nilare.com
