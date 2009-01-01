Your browser is out-of-date.

Jangneus
    At Jangneus we believe the best design is practical. Swedish kitchen culture encompasses our vision, to combine the Swedish tradition of form and function and accompany it with original design.

    Swedish born founder and designer Marie Jangneus-Davis launched her homeware label in 2009, with the fun, functional and eco-friendly "Swedish dishcloth" as the core product. Since then, the collection has grown to include tea towels, trays and a range of greeting cards. All our designs are made in-house and our products are made in England with the exception of the birchwood trays, which are Swedish made. Jangneus now has a loyal customer base, with products being sold in independent shops all over the UK and internationally. 

    "We can't do the washing-up for you, but we love to add colour and fun to your daily chores. Our dishcloths, tea towels and trays are guaranteed to bring fresh Scandinavian style into the heart of your home"

    Service areas
    oxford
    Address
    17 Keydale Road, Wheatley
    OX33 1NS Oxford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1865988074 www.jangneus.com
