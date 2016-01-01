Keir Townsend is an interior design company with a retail showroom based Mayfair and South Kensington. Their international team comes from different cultural and creative backgrounds but what unites them is the drive to deliver aesthetic and inspiring spaces that bring joy into people’s lives.

The interior design studio provides a full scope of services from concept design and branding through to design implementation. Their residential projects are at the forefront of high end interiors providing a hand-picked selection of exclusive furniture, flooring and lighting that has been sourced from all over the world. Most of the pieces are bespoke and many are made to Keir Townsend’s own designs.