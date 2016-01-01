Your browser is out-of-date.

Keir Townsend Ltd.
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (4)
    Private Villa, Surrey
    Penthouse apartment, Vauxhall
    Bramham Gardens
    Point West
    Queens Gate
    Thornwood Lodge
    Keir Townsend is an interior design company with a retail showroom based Mayfair and South Kensington. Their international team comes from different cultural and creative backgrounds but what unites them is the drive to deliver aesthetic and inspiring spaces that bring joy into people’s lives.

    The interior design studio provides a full scope of services from concept design and branding through to design implementation.  Their residential projects are at the forefront of high end interiors providing a hand-picked selection of exclusive furniture, flooring and lighting that has been sourced from all over the world.  Most of the pieces are bespoke and many are made to Keir Townsend’s own designs.

    Services
    • Interior/architectural design
    • Products
    Service areas
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior Decoration
    Company awards
    UK Property Awards 2017 and 2018, Best of Houzz 2015, 2016, 2017 Innovators in Design 2017, Build 2017 Interior Designer of the Year, Design and Architecture Awards 2016 
    Address
    43 Berkeley Square
    W1J 5AP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2075844300 www.keirtownsend.com

    Roberto Ramaglia
    almost 3 years ago
    Texas Lightsmith
    over 10 years ago
    Maria Mikhaylova
    Couldn't be happier with the level of service and the quality of the interior that I have been given by Keir Townsend. Everything was done beautifully, would definitely recommend.
    almost 5 years ago
