UK-based British design studio, Wallace Sewell, was established by Harriet Wallace-Jones and Emma Sewell in 1992. Combining innovation with practical solutions, Wallace Sewell are known for their use of colour and fascination with woven structure.Their diverse portfolio includes a signature collection of interior accessories,made using luxury merino lamb’s wool and woven at a family fun mill in Lancashire.They have worked with various boutique hotels and on hospitality projects, designing and producing bespoke bedspreads and corporate gifts. They are the designers of many of Transport for London’s seating fabrics and are guest designers for a home and interior retailer and a contract furnishing fabric company, both based in the US.

Strongly influenced by the Bauhaus for its aesthetic and design ideology, Wallace Sewell strives to unite craft and manufacturing, embracing traditional techniques. The initial design process begins on handlooms in the London and Dorset studios. Production then takes place in a family-run mill, fusing tradition with state of the art technology, allowing flexibility in order to weave a variety of qualities from small batches to larger quantities. Fabric is then washed and pressed at the finishers to give the cloth a luxurious handle. Emma and Harriet are proud to have always worked in the UK, embracing the British Textile Industry for its wealth of expertise and production excellence.



