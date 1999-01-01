In 1998 after spending many years working for large home retailers in the UK, we decided we wanted to start our own business. Even back then we always had a passion for mixing vintage with modern. Or old & new, as we called it then! In November 1999, after a year or so of searching for the right location, we settled in Hampton Hill, South West London, near Hampton Court. We took the plunge and opened our first shop....

Since then, our bricks and mortar business has evolved quite a lot...

November 1999 - Original shop opened in Hampton Hill. October 2003 - Extended through to shop next door, doubling in size, giving us the chance to extend our range of Homeware & Furniture. October 2007 - Opened our stand-alone Furniture/Vintage shop in the old printers building next-door to existing shop. October 2011 – We swapped both shops over, giving the Home & Giftware a fantastic 1000 sq ft space and the Furniture shop, a space far better suited, for displaying our vintage pieces. Read more about it here. July 2012 – Proudly launch this website! One of the best things about what we do, is that we are lucky enough to travel regularly to Paris & New York (as well as London and Birmingham!) when we go buying. There's a lot of great merchandise out there; when we buy, we cherry-pick & source every product to fit into collections. The end result is constantly evolving stock, guaranteeing each visit will mean a new discovery. Of course, we couldn’t have done, (or do!) any of the above, without the help of our small wonderful team, who work with us. To them we are always grateful!

Alistair & Deborah Burnside