Characterised by simplicity of design, minimalism and functionality, the Scandinavian design movement continues to impress many devotees with appealing and accessible style.

The Scandinavian shop has been bringing a unique blend of iconic Nordic brands and more unusual contemporary offerings to its customers in the Scottish town of Helensburgh since the early 1970's.

We now invite you to share in our enthusiasm for the best of Scandinavian style by inviting you to browse our carefully selected range of original gifts and practical home accessories. Here you will find beautifully crafted mouth blown glass from Kosta Boda, highly desirable and rather funky rubber boots from IlseJacobsen, alongside sleek and innovative household objects from Menu and Sagaform, the best in candles from Broste and irresistible traditional toys from Maileg... Occasionally we stock items from other countries too, possibly because there is a Scandinavian influence, but often because we just like them!

Choosing gifts for the Scandinavian Shop is always fun and constantly inspiring, we hope that your visit will be equally rewarding.