Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sambataro
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • For three decades the Sambataro family has been in the address book of leading international designers, from celebrities to discerning private clients. A truly international clientel.

    Sambataro are specialists in 20th century Italian decorative arts and antiques, offering an extensive selection of Murano glass lighting and Italian design from a range of modern masters including Gio Ponti, Ico Parisi, Paulo Buffa, Carlo Molino, Franco Albini, Fontana Arte, Arredo Luce and Gabriella Crespi.

    Their new showroom in the Marylebone design district is a tidal wave of mid century cutting edge Italian designers.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    The Quad, Alfies Antique Market 13-25 Church Street, Marylebone
    NW8 8DT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7809246956 sambataro.co.uk
      Add SEO element