Harch Wood Couture
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Dungannon
    • Glebe Board- Chopping and Serving Board, Harch Wood Couture Harch Wood Couture KitchenKitchen utensils
    Glebe Board- Chopping and Serving Board
    Harch Duo Handle Board- Chopping and Serving Board, Harch Wood Couture Harch Wood Couture KitchenKitchen utensils
    Harch Duo Handle Board- Chopping and Serving Board
    Harch Pizza Board and Quirky Cutter, Harch Wood Couture Harch Wood Couture KitchenKitchen utensils
    Harch Pizza Board and Quirky Cutter
    Harch Raindrop Board- Chopping and Serving Board, Harch Wood Couture Harch Wood Couture KitchenKitchen utensils
    Harch Raindrop Board- Chopping and Serving Board
    Harch Drum Board- Chopping and Serving Board, Harch Wood Couture Harch Wood Couture KitchenKitchen utensils
    Harch Drum Board- Chopping and Serving Board
    Harch Handle Walnut, Harch Wood Couture Harch Wood Couture KitchenKitchen utensils
    Harch Handle Walnut
    Show all 10 projects

    Harch Wood Couture designs and makes wooden homewares for cooking, dining and accessorising the home. Each piece is designed with style and practicality in equal measure. Harch Wood Couture uses only the finest hardwoods, carefully selected for their character and beauty. Harch Wood Couture has a core range of products which are available on our website and to trade customers. Harch also works closely with food design specialists coming up with unique items for luxury hotels and restaurants when something out of the ordinary is required. 

    Service areas
    Dungannon
    Address
    63A Drumaspil Road
    BT71 6HZ Dungannon
    United Kingdom
    +44-7738834070 www.harchwoodcouture.com
