Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Gingerlily
Textiles & Upholstery in London
Overview 6Projects (6) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Gingerlily silk filled bedding, Gingerlily Gingerlily Classic style bedroom White
    Gingerlily silk filled bedding, Gingerlily Gingerlily BedroomTextiles Silk White
    Gingerlily silk filled bedding, Gingerlily Gingerlily BedroomTextiles Silk White
    +1
    Gingerlily silk filled bedding
    Maison and Objet Paris, Gingerlily Gingerlily Classic style bedroom Multicolored
    Maison and Objet Paris, Gingerlily Gingerlily Classic style bedroom Multicolored
    Maison and Objet Paris, Gingerlily Gingerlily Classic style bedroom Multicolored
    +4
    Maison and Objet Paris
    Gingerlily silk throws and bedspreads, Gingerlily Gingerlily BedroomAccessories & decoration Silk White
    Gingerlily silk throws and bedspreads, Gingerlily Gingerlily BedroomAccessories & decoration Silk Pink
    Gingerlily silk throws and bedspreads, Gingerlily Gingerlily BedroomTextiles Silk Grey
    Gingerlily silk throws and bedspreads
    Gingerlily silk cushions, Gingerlily Gingerlily BedroomAccessories & decoration Silk Grey
    Gingerlily silk cushions, Gingerlily Gingerlily BedroomAccessories & decoration Silk White
    Gingerlily silk cushions, Gingerlily Gingerlily BedroomAccessories & decoration Silk White
    +7
    Gingerlily silk cushions
    Gingerlily silk bed linen, Gingerlily Gingerlily BedroomTextiles Silk Pink
    Gingerlily silk bed linen, Gingerlily Gingerlily BedroomTextiles Silk White
    Gingerlily silk bed linen, Gingerlily Gingerlily BedroomTextiles Silk Multicolored
    +12
    Gingerlily silk bed linen
    Gingerlily silk accessories, Gingerlily Gingerlily BedroomTextiles Silk White
    Gingerlily silk accessories, Gingerlily Gingerlily BedroomTextiles Silk Blue
    Gingerlily silk accessories

    Gingerlily was established in 2004 by Deborah and Celina who felt that there was a need for luxurious but healthy bedding. The first product, the silk filled duvets, were so successful that due to customer requests other products were added. The company quickly expanded and Gingerlily products are now stocked throughout the world in leading Department Stores and Independent Retailers.

    The success of the company has been due to its products which are designed in-house with great attention to detail. Gingerlily products are made using only the finest A grade long fibre mulberry silk is used. Silk is naturally hypoallergenic so it is not only the ultimate in luxury but also a healthy alternative to traditional bedding.

    Gingerlily now offer a complete bedding & bed linen range including silk filled duvets, pillows and mattress toppers and a range of silk bed linen, silk bed-spreads, 100% silk blankets and throws, cushions and a range of silk nightwear.

    The company continues to grow from strength to strength and is widely recognised as the leading specialists in silk bedding of the finest quality.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Unit 2, 4 Morie Street
    SW18 1SL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088779905 www.gingerlily.co.uk
      Add SEO element