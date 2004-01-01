Gingerlily was established in 2004 by Deborah and Celina who felt that there was a need for luxurious but healthy bedding. The first product, the silk filled duvets, were so successful that due to customer requests other products were added. The company quickly expanded and Gingerlily products are now stocked throughout the world in leading Department Stores and Independent Retailers.

The success of the company has been due to its products which are designed in-house with great attention to detail. Gingerlily products are made using only the finest A grade long fibre mulberry silk is used. Silk is naturally hypoallergenic so it is not only the ultimate in luxury but also a healthy alternative to traditional bedding.

Gingerlily now offer a complete bedding & bed linen range including silk filled duvets, pillows and mattress toppers and a range of silk bed linen, silk bed-spreads, 100% silk blankets and throws, cushions and a range of silk nightwear.

The company continues to grow from strength to strength and is widely recognised as the leading specialists in silk bedding of the finest quality.