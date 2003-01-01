Twin brothers Richard and Antony Joseph founded Joseph Joseph a decade ago in 2003, combining their respective experience in product design and business – Antony studied design at Central St Martins whilst Richard studied business at Cambridge University.

Specialising in contemporary kitchenware, Joseph Joseph is now internationally recognised for producing some of the most stylish and technically innovative products available, and has become one of the fastest growing companies in the worldwide homewares market.

Their unique ability to match form and function has earned them global recognition for their multi-award-winning designs.