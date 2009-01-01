Sass & Belle is an innovative home and giftware brand offering a wide range of irresistible design-led products that make people happy.

‘The Little Things That Make Life Beautiful.’ is our motto. Our motivation is to make gorgeous products that bring a smile to people’s faces. Sass & Belle is synonymous with quirky-cool and feminine fun. We offer something for everyone by capturing a classically British sense of style with a contemporary twist. Lovingly crafted, our gifts and home accessories are designed in London and produced worldwide. Better yet, Sass & Belle is proudly affordable, with prices starting from only £1! Sass & Belle has five dedicated in-house designers who invent on-trend products with tenacity. Inspired by our lives, loves and travels, we pride ourselves on creativity, originality and being serious about fun. The intuition and commitment of the Sass & Belle team and our individual style has given rise to fantastically designed collections, appealing to all ages and for all occasions. Our immutable reputation for excellent service has been formed by the team’s unyielding enthusiasm to provide our customers with a shopping experience that matches the magic of our products. A History of Sass & Belle: Sass & Belle was born in London in 2009 and is named after founder Richard Stone’s two daughters - Saskia and Almabelle. The brand’s ‘Two little Birds’ represent the girls and their playfully inquisitive nature. Established in Covent Garden, we now reach international customers online and have three stores in central London and one in Brighton, with a fifth shop opening in Clapham Common; a stone’s throw from our studios.