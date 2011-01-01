LOVELY HOME IDEA was set up in 2011 by textile designer Dovile Cavina and architect Austeja Malaiskiene. LHI offers linen bedding, home accessories, table linens, bath linens, children bed linens and accessories. All production is handmade, manufactured in LHI studio by skilled seamstresses who create the products with care and attention to the smallest detail. LHI selects the best local linen fabrics, is environment-friendly and adds a pinch of style to every item it creates, producing unique handmade pieces.