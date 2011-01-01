Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
LOVELY HOME IDEA
Designers in Vilnius
Overview 9Projects (9) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Black linen bedding by Lovely Home Idea, LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA BedroomTextiles
    Black linen bedding by Lovely Home Idea, LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA BedroomTextiles
    Black linen bedding by Lovely Home Idea, LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA BedroomTextiles
    +3
    Black linen bedding by Lovely Home Idea
    ZIGZAG printed linen bedding by Lovely Home Idea, LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA BedroomTextiles
    ZIGZAG printed linen bedding by Lovely Home Idea, LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA BedroomTextiles
    ZIGZAG printed linen bedding by Lovely Home Idea, LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA BedroomTextiles
    +3
    ZIGZAG printed linen bedding by Lovely Home Idea
    Linen fabric banner bunting by Lovely Home Idea, LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Linen fabric banner bunting by Lovely Home Idea, LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Linen fabric banner bunting by Lovely Home Idea
    ZIGZAG printed decorative pillows by Lovely Home Idea, LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA Living roomAccessories & decoration
    ZIGZAG printed decorative pillows by Lovely Home Idea, LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA Living roomAccessories & decoration
    ZIGZAG printed decorative pillows by Lovely Home Idea, LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +6
    ZIGZAG printed decorative pillows by Lovely Home Idea
    VINTAGE soft linen bedding and accessories , LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA BedroomTextiles
    VINTAGE soft linen bedding and accessories , LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA BedroomTextiles
    VINTAGE soft linen bedding and accessories , LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA BedroomTextiles
    +8
    VINTAGE soft linen bedding and accessories
    Blue Ombre curtains and cushions by Lovely Home Idea, LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
    Blue Ombre curtains and cushions by Lovely Home Idea, LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
    Blue Ombre curtains and cushions by Lovely Home Idea, LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
    +1
    Blue Ombre curtains and cushions by Lovely Home Idea
    Show all 9 projects

    LOVELY HOME IDEA was set up in 2011 by textile designer Dovile Cavina and architect Austeja Malaiskiene. LHI offers linen bedding, home accessories, table linens, bath linens, children bed linens and accessories. All production is handmade, manufactured in LHI studio by skilled seamstresses who create the products with care and attention to the smallest detail. LHI selects the best local linen fabrics, is environment-friendly and adds a pinch of style to every item it creates, producing unique handmade pieces.

    Services
    Home linens. Design and production.
    Service areas
    UK and Global and Vilnius
    Address
    T. Sevcenkos 19
    LT-03111 Vilnius
    Lithuania
    +370-67024479 www.lovelyhomeidea.com
      Add SEO element