My design company, Kelly Fannon Interior Design,

is a practical design service to help you create a place to live or work in style, comfort and elegance.

I start with the space, the natural light and your needs to make a beautiful home for you and your family or an enjoyable place to work with colleagues.

To make a practical and elegant space often presents a myriad of decisions and dilemmas: which colours, how to light the space, which sofa, where to place the media, where should I arrange storage, how to pull the scheme together, art consultation, how much should I spend and where do I find the time. This process of developing concepts, making a budget, gathering materials and implementing the design from start to finish requires a professional designer.

I approach each project as a collaboration with you and offer a flexible range of services. While some projects require just furniture re-arrangement, new lights, new colour, editing and re-hanging art. Other projects need extensive work such as walls removed, a lighting plan installed, plumbing, carpentry and re-decoration, new furniture and soft furnishing.