Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kelly Fannon Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Hampstead Renovation, Kelly Fannon Interior Design Kelly Fannon Interior Design Modern living room
    Hampstead Renovation, Kelly Fannon Interior Design Kelly Fannon Interior Design Modern living room
    Hampstead Renovation, Kelly Fannon Interior Design Kelly Fannon Interior Design Modern living room
    +12
    Hampstead Renovation

    My design company, Kelly Fannon Interior Design, 
    is a practical design service to help you create a place to live or work in style, comfort and elegance.

    I start with the space, the natural light and your needs to make a beautiful home for you and your family or an enjoyable place to work with colleagues.

    To make a practical and elegant space often presents a myriad of decisions and dilemmas: which colours, how to light the space, which sofa, where to place the media, where should I arrange storage, how to pull the scheme together, art consultation, how much should I spend and where do I find the time. This process of developing concepts, making a budget, gathering materials and implementing the design from start to finish requires a professional designer.

    I approach each project as a collaboration with you and offer a flexible range of services. While some projects require just furniture re-arrangement, new lights, new colour, editing and re-hanging art. Other projects need extensive work such as walls removed, a lighting plan installed, plumbing, carpentry and re-decoration, new furniture and soft furnishing.

    Services
    • Spatial planning
    • lighting design
    • colour schemes
    • fabric and surface schemes
    • kitchens and bathrooms
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    NW5 London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7801548814 www.kellyfannon.com
      Add SEO element