20th CENTURY ART & DESIGN FOR THE 21st CENTURY

OUR SPECIALTY IS SELLING DESIGN OF THE 20th CENTURY, A TIME OF GREAT CHANGES IN AN ERA OF SPACE TRAVEL, THE SPLITTING OF THE ATOM BOMB, THROUGH TO ALBERT EINSTEIN'S E=MC2. THE ITEMS WE SELL ARE DESIGNED BY ARCHITECTS, ARTISTS AND DESIGNERS, THE GENIUSES AHEAD OF THEIR TIME AND WE ARE THRILLED WHEN WE FIND RARE PIECES BY THE KNOWN AND THE UNKNOWN

WE ARE DEALERS OF THE NEW ANTIQUES, 20st CENTURY ART & DESIGN AND WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS ON REQUEST IN INTERIOR DESIGN WITH OUR PRODUCTS.

21st CENTURY DESIGN WE ARE DESIGNERS PRODUCTS OF FURNITURE AND LIGHTING AND DESIGN FOR SPECIAL COMMISSIONS ON REQUEST

All our vintage furniture is reupholstered to the standards of safety regulations. All our lighting is tested and where necessary rewired to British Standards.