In a world where powerful brands are king - adding enormous margins for glossy retail stores, high value advertising campaigns and huge stock operations - we felt the concept of true value was lost. This is particularly true of the home textiles and home-deco segment.

Traditional retailers have been known to charge up to twenty times the real cost of the goods. However, as an online retailer we're able to cut out all of these extra costs traditional retailers add on - providing you with gorgeous products at affordable prices, direct to your doorstep