Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mathmos
Lighting in Uk
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Mathmos Bump Lantern, Mathmos Mathmos GardenAccessories & decoration
    Mathmos Bump Lantern, Mathmos Mathmos GardenAccessories & decoration
    Mathmos Bump Lantern, Mathmos Mathmos GardenAccessories & decoration
    +11
    Mathmos Bump Lantern
    Mathmos Jellyfish Black Remote Controlled Colour Changing Light, Mathmos Mathmos HouseholdHomewares
    Mathmos Jellyfish Black Remote Controlled Colour Changing Light, Mathmos Mathmos HouseholdHomewares
    Mathmos Jellyfish Black Remote Controlled Colour Changing Light, Mathmos Mathmos HouseholdHomewares
    +6
    Mathmos Jellyfish Black Remote Controlled Colour Changing Light

    Mathmos is a British heritage brand founded in 1963 by the inventor of the lava lamp Edward Craven Walker.
    Mathmos lava lamps have been in continuous British production for over 50 years. Recognised as twentieth century design classics, Mathmos make the best quality lava lamps available. We also design, manufacture and market a range of other award winning ambient lights.

    Services
    Lighting
    Service areas
    • UK
    • Deutschland
    • France
    • Nederland
    • Belgium
    • Italy
    • Denmark
    • Sweden
    • Spain
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Address
    Unit 4 Holton Road
    BH16 6LG Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1202620114 www.mathmos.com
      Add SEO element