MAKE International was first established in 2005

by entrepreneur Dominic Speelman. In 2008 the company joined forces with renowned ceramicist Keith Brymer Jones, who is now the Head of Design at MAKE. The MAKE International brand portfolio now includes Keith Brymer Jones ceramics and textiles, the ceramics range from Scion and, most recently, Jane Foster glass and ceramics.

The company has distributors in a growing number of countries including Australia, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, Denmark, Sweden, the US, Canada and the Netherlands. MAKE successfully works with factories in the UK, as well as in China and India, where production is managed by experienced product supervisors. MAKE are currently looking for new distributors in the global market.

MAKE have worked alongside celebrated designers such as Martin Wiscombe and Jane Foster, as well as developing products with the Harlequin Group for their contemporary and vibrant Scion range. Keith Brymer Jones has designed and produced for companies in the UK such as Habitat, John Lewis, Marks and Spencers, Ted Baker, Laura Ashley and Monsoon, as well as American companies such as Bergdorf Goodman, Barneys New York and Anthropology.

Keith Brymer Jones continues to hand design every shape in all of the ranges produced by MAKE in the UK before working with MAKE’s expert product supervisors in China to sample the products on the factory floor to the same high specifications for mass production.