Since the day that Ebenezer Gomme set up his first furniture factory in 1898, G Plan has always had the same aim: to create sofas and chairs that offer genuine comfort and quality.

Throughout the 60s and 70s G Plan became an iconic brand, setting the tone for British furniture making. We have continued to grow and develop and are still one of the UK’s biggest upholstery manufacturers.

All G Plan sofas and armchairs are crafted in the UK by skilled workers who use the best raw materials to create upholstery that will stand the test of time. We go to great lengths to source the best fabrics, including premium leathers that will keep your sofa looking beautiful for many years to come. We also ergonomically design each sofa to ensure the body is enveloped and supported.

As well as providing great design and comfort, we offer an extensive wealth of choice to ensure your fabric or leather sofa complements your home and your lifestyle. We have more than 205 fabrics, 29 leathers and 23 ranges.