Alex Macarthur
Furniture & Accessories in Brighton
    • Alex Macarthur’s  home doubles as a private furniture showroom in which every item  is for sale. It occupies four floors of a bow fronted Regency property situated a hundred yards from the Brighton seafront. The outside space consists of a traditional wrought iron balcony with sea views to the front of the building and an interesting walled garden to the rear. The elegant Regency interior with its high stuccoed ceilings, forms a classical backdrop for a fascinating and ever-changing collection of  furniture and decorative objects. The interiors are also available as a location to hire for photographic and film production with a constant supply of unique props available.

    Service areas
    BRIGHTON
    Address
    Brighton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273681773 www.alexmacarthur.co.uk
