The Longest Stay is an interactive online Interiors Design Magazine and shop where discerning interiors enthusiasts can buy from our curated collection of designer furniture, unique Home Accessories and Luxury Gifts that we have cherry picked from Top Designers across the globe. Our products are available to click & buy direct from our stunning editorial pages and delivered direct to your home. All of our products benefit from free UK* delivery as standard.
- Service areas
- London
- Address
-
13 Radnor Walk
SW3 4BP London
United Kingdom
+44-2073499057 www.thelongeststay.com