Redesign London Limited
Interior Designers & Decorators in Uk
    • We are an Interior Design Agency who operate all over London and in the Home Counties.

    We operate as a one stop shop for our Clients when they are planning an overhaul of their homes.  That is one point of contact.  One consistent Vision.  One team taking full responsibility from the first meeting until the day they move in.

    When it comes to design we do not offer a house style.  Instead, we tailor our work to suit our Clients specific requirements.  We listen to our Clients needs and do not expect them to compromise their needs to suit others.

    Services
    Interior Design; Project Management; Construction Consultants
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    Studio 1, 240 Portobello Rd
    W11 1LL, London Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-2082266226 www.redesignlondon.com
