We offer our clients a reliable and innovative design, Architecture and Project Management service, we monitor and direct the building process from conception to completion, using our contacts and expertise to offer the best design solution and build quality.

We can take care of all your requirements, from designing, budgeting and project management, to sourcing furniture, fabrics and construction material; always taking care to negotiate the best possible prices. Where necessary we shall design site-specific furniture and made-to-measure cabinetry. In order to get the best for our clients, we also work closely with architects and appoint specialist consultants such as structural engineers, surveyors, audio visual and lighting specialists.

We are happy to work on projects of any size. Our expertise lies in redesigning and remodelling homes to work in the 21st century. This can include layout alterations, planning applications, construction, designing bespoke kitchens and bathrooms, not to mention adding all those finishing touches. Though much of our work involves complete house remodelling, at Morph we are also able to work with smaller projects, including individual rooms and offer the same excellent service and design.

Small architectural issues: Morph can also provide small-scale architectural solutions such as side extensions, roof extensions etc. We handle planning applications, listed building consent, party wall agreement, structural changes and any building regulation submissions.