Prestigious
Textiles & Upholstery in Bradford
    Andiamo
    Baroque
    Boutique
    Hacienda
    Canvas

    Company headquarters is a custom-built facility in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where automated cut-lengths, piece-goods and sampling departments operate alongside bulk stock warehousing. Goods are despatched daily to destinations around the world, with investment in advanced distribution technology ensuring rapid and efficient turnaround from order to delivery.

    Yet despite embracing such sophisticated technology, Prestigious Textiles has adhered to the foundations which were established over 25 years ago by founder Trevor Helliwell. Originality and fearless individuality are partnered by a creative vision and an instinctive understanding of what customers - and consumers - really want.

    Service areas
    Bradford
    Address
    4 Cross Lane Westgate Hill Street
    BD4 0SG Bradford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1274688448 www.prestigious.co.uk
