Company headquarters is a custom-built facility in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where automated cut-lengths, piece-goods and sampling departments operate alongside bulk stock warehousing. Goods are despatched daily to destinations around the world, with investment in advanced distribution technology ensuring rapid and efficient turnaround from order to delivery.

Yet despite embracing such sophisticated technology, Prestigious Textiles has adhered to the foundations which were established over 25 years ago by founder Trevor Helliwell. Originality and fearless individuality are partnered by a creative vision and an instinctive understanding of what customers - and consumers - really want.