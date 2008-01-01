THE WINGED HOUSE, fully serviced luxury accommodation with two en suite bedrooms Japanese bath, gourmet kitchen and 180 degree ocean and rugged coast views is on a 2.3 ha property at 400 Tollymore Road, Table Cape, just west of the Table Cape lighthouse via Wynyard.

THE WINGED HOUSE has been designed by artist and architect Richard Goodwin whose work over 40 years has been at the cutting edge of art, installation and exhibition practice. Tasmanian builder John De Jong accepted the geo-technical challenge of constructing The Winged House on a cliff top at Table Cape after his success with Dismal Swamp, the eco tourism platform built over the black-wood sinkhole south of Smithton. That work won a Master Builder’s Award for De Jong. Engineering for The Winged House was by Harry Partridge of Partridge Partners, Sydney. In August 2008 The Winged House received an Australian Steel Institute Design Award with a highly commended award for innovation and creativity. The award citation reads: “To get to The Winged House you drop off Tollymore Road, leaving the striped tulip fields of Table Cape. Your first view is of a plane or bird – or maybe a giant silver moth – perched half way down the precipitous slope and poised to take off. As you drive closer it stays and waits; becoming more house, less bird. Then you enter and are suspended, not just by the grandeur of the view beneath your feet, but by the moment of arrested flight. You are inside this bird/plane. You feel you really could take off and soar, out over the cliffs, sliding through the gently buffeting airs rising above the sun polished sea”. THE WINGED HOUSE comes fully stocked with breakfast victuals, complimentary Tasmanian wine, fruit and vegetables. In the house you’ll find contact details for vital support services: dial-a-chef, dial-a-cray and dial-a-massage.