The Cloth Shop was first opened by Sam Harley in Soho, London in 1980. In 1992 the shop relocated to 290 Portobello Road, West London, where it remains today. Sam Harley and Alex Adams have been running the shop for the past 20 years and have been joined by Sam's son Henry.

Over the years the shop has built up a great reputation among top Interior Designers and Antique Dealers, as well as serving personal customers from around the world. All our fabrics are made of natural fibres. We stock plain, stripes, checks and some florals, mainly consisting of linens and cottons in a selection of weights. Our most popular fabric is our very reasonably priced Swedish Linen, which is available in 52 colours and is perfect for all types of furnishings Our ideology has always been to only buy things we love ourselves, this becomes very obvious when entering the shop. Our shelves are stocked with an eclectic mix of beautiful antique linens from Hungary, France and Russia, wool shawls and antique quilts from India, wool blankets from Ireland, antique Welsh blankets and a selection of antique glass vessels. As you glance around the shop you also notice ceramic jugs, French antique wooden spools wound with beautiful linen threads, wooden cows from India, French soap and candles and many more beautiful items, which all contribute to making this a fabric shop with a difference; more an extension of ourselves and our own personal tastes. We all have extensive knowledge of fabrics and it's uses. We can advise you on measurements, suitability of fabrics and will also recommend curtain makers, upholsterers and dressmakers. We will send out samples of all of our fabrics and provide a 24 hour delivery service, which includes the sending of goods abroad.