Mandarin Stone was founded by Alma Small in 1989, almost by accident... she was approached by the owner of a roofing slate company to market a large consignment of flooring slate. Nearly twenty five years later the company remains within the Small family and every member plays a key role. Set in the rolling hills of Monmouthshire, Mandarin Stone has grown considerably over the years. It has several warehouse sites in Monmouth together with ten inspirational showrooms throughout the UK, located in Bath, Bristol, Cardiff, Cheltenham, Exeter, Marlow, Monmouth, Weybridge and Wilmslow as well as Cambridge which opened June 2013. As a UK market leader within the natural stone industry, Mandarin Stone have carefully formulated an extensive product range to offer design concepts for both residential and commercial projects. Over 100 different lines including Limestone, Marble, Slate, Travertine, Sandstone, Schist, Terracotta, Granite, Basalt and an ever expanding portfolio of Porcelain, Ceramic, Decorative & Glazed tiles, are imported and stocked to high levels, allowing them to be delivered within short lead-times.

OUR CARE & COMMITMENT

Mandarin Stone pride themselves on taking a personal approach with every customer's individual requirements. Stone consultants are always on hand to help achieve the desired look, by talking through colours and textures. Practical considerations are also covered, with sound technical advice given on issues such as creating fashionable wet rooms, using complementary stone bathware or advising on the correct ancillary products required for your installation.